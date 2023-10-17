Jirga wants boundary dispute resolved

GHALLANAI: The elders of Mohmand tribal district on Monday rejected the delimitation and vowed that rights of the people would be safeguarded at all costs.
Speaking at a jirga in Daryab Koroona, former lawmakers Sajid Mohmand and Nisar Mohmand, Malik Aslam Khan, Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl activist Maulana Muhammad Arif Haqqani and others alleged that the district administration of Charsadda had expelled `the local residents through police force.
They alleged that excesses were being committed with the residents of Mohmand whether it was the issue of boundary with Bajaur, Peshawar, Afghanistan or Charsadda.
The elders said that certain elements wanted to create a law and order situation and the Khans of Shabqadar and Akhunzadas were being expelled by force. They urged the deputy commissioner of Mohmand to stop the alleged occupation of lands owned by the Mohmands through fake mutation or else they would launch a protest movement.
