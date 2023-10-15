CTD arrests ‘MQM-L man wanted for double murder’

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Saturday announced the apprehension of an alleged worker affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) on charges of being involved in a double homicide.
The arrest was made during a targeted operation carried out in Surjani Town. The detained suspect was identified as Danish, also known as Kalu or Mansoori, and is the son of Abdus Sattar. He was reported to had connections with the MQM-L.
According to a CTD spokesperson, the arrested individual stood accused of committing a dual murder. Furthermore, during questioning, the apprehended suspect disclosed that in 2014, acting upon directives from the party's Sector office, he carried out the fatal shootings of two individuals, identified as Abdul Wahid, alias Kalu, and Danish Uccham, in the midst of Baloch-Muhajir ethnic violence. A case had previously been registered against him at the New Karachi Industrial Area police station, and he was declared an absconder.
The Saraeiki Professional Forum has condemned the killing of six Saraiki labourers in Turbat, Balochistan, and...
A man, purportedly a member of the Lyari gang war, fatally shot his friend for undisclosed reasons in Lyari’s...
In connection with International Day of Rural Women that will be observed on Sunday, October 15, the Hari Welfare...
Karachi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Khurrum Sher Zaman announced on Saturday that the party was set to launch...
The Sindh High Court has directed the District West administration, the Sindh Building Control Authority and others...
Garden Assistant Commissioner Asma Batool launched a crackdown on 20 meat shops in the area on Saturday for defying...