CTD arrests ‘MQM-L man wanted for double murder’

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Saturday announced the apprehension of an alleged worker affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) on charges of being involved in a double homicide.

The arrest was made during a targeted operation carried out in Surjani Town. The detained suspect was identified as Danish, also known as Kalu or Mansoori, and is the son of Abdus Sattar. He was reported to had connections with the MQM-L.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the arrested individual stood accused of committing a dual murder. Furthermore, during questioning, the apprehended suspect disclosed that in 2014, acting upon directives from the party's Sector office, he carried out the fatal shootings of two individuals, identified as Abdul Wahid, alias Kalu, and Danish Uccham, in the midst of Baloch-Muhajir ethnic violence. A case had previously been registered against him at the New Karachi Industrial Area police station, and he was declared an absconder.