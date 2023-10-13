PPP has destroyed Karachi in 15 years, alleges Shahzad Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former provincial assembly Shahzad member Qureshi has said Murtaza Wahab’s party has destroyed Karachi by turning it into dirt in 15 years.

The PPP has an important role in making Karachi the dirtiest city in the world, he said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the PPP wants to take a lot from Karachi but does not want to give anything to the city.

The former MPA alleged that our mandate in local government in Karachi has been taken away. This time, he said, wherever Murtaza Wahab contests the election, the PTI workers will defeat him.

He further said that to transfer the power to the lower level, local body elections would have to be held again in Sindh. He said the PTI had rejected the increase in the price of electricity for the citizens of Karachi.

Qureshi also condemned the closure of former MPA Khurram Sher Zaman's restaurant. He said Zaman's restaurant had been sealed for the third time on the basis of revenge. He said the caretaker chief minister of Sindh has been fair, but till now this injustice continues. He requested the chief justice to take notice of these retaliatory actions.