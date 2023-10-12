Paragon Housing Society: NAB finds Khawaja brothers innocent in case

This undated handout picture, available on the official website, shows the headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau, Islamabad. — NAB website

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has declared Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Khawaja Salman Rafiq innocent in the Paragon Housing Society Reference.

The NAB, in its report, stated that no evidence of corruption was found against Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Salman Rafiq, so there was no need to take further action on the reference against the Khawaja brothers. The report stated the Paragon Housing Society has been approved by Aziz Bhatti Town, but not by the LDA. So LDA, as a regulator, should address minor complaints.

The NAB requested that Paragon Reference be sent to LDA. The Accountability Court of Lahore sent the reference to the LDA on the request of NAB.