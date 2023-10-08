86 PTI leaders, activists booked in Mardan

MARDAN: The police on Saturday registered a case against more than 86 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including former lawmakers, for organising a public and workers’ convention without prior permission.

The PTI had organised a workers’ convention at the residence of former provincial minister Muhammad Atif Khan a few days back.

Though Atif Khan did not participate in the convention, former lawmakers Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Abdus Salam Afridi, Amir Farzand Khan and party leader Haris Khan Toru, Riaz Paindakhel advocate, Islam Wardak advocate and other office-bearers and local workers had attended it.

The PTI workers had also held a rally on Mardan Swabi Road, blocking it for traffic for more than 20 minutes.

Sources said that the PTI had arranged the workers’ convention and rally without taking permission from the district administration. The sources added that Sub-Inspector Khaista Rahman of Par Hoti Police Station registered a first information report (FIR) against 86 PTI workers and leaders under section 341,188,147and 149.