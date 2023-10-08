ANP leader slams ‘turncoat’ politicians

CHARSADDA: Criticising ‘lotas’ (turncoats), Awami National Party (ANP) provincial President Aimal Wali Khan on Saturday said that a politician, who was known for switching loyalties in search of greener pastures, was claiming to form the next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at provincial assembly constituency PK-65 Charsadda, he said the politician in question would be unable to win even his own seat from his native Nowshera without support from the establishment.

He said that the ANP had been striving to help the Pakhtuns get their due rights. He added that his party leaders also faced allegations and cases for raising voice for the rights of the province and its people.

The ANP leader said his party would implement the 18th Constitutional Amendment in letter and spirit if it was voted to power. He said the Pakhtuns would have to vote for the ANP if they wanted control over their resources.

He said some people were using religion for political interests and were blackmailing the masses to seek votes. About the deadline set for the illegal immigrants to leave the country by October 31, Aimal Wali said the caretaker government was not mandated to decide this.

“In what capacity, the caretaker government has made this decision. It’s only duty is to ensure holding of the free and fair election,” he remarked. He said that if the government was really sincere, it should come up with a uniform policy and deport the illegal immigrants belonging to India and Kashmir instead of taking action against the Afghan nationals only.