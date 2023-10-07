Contempt notices issued to Pemra chief, actors





BAHAWALPUR: The Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench has issued contempt notices to the PEMRA chairman, a paint company owner and artistes for playing the role of a judge and lawyers in an advertisement video.

Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu heard the contempt of court petition filed by Chaudhry Dilshad Ahmad, according to which, a famous paint company is advertising its business and products in the style of a courtroom and court proceedings. “In the video, actor Mehmood Aslam acts as a judge while Faisal Qureshi and Tabish Hashmi appear as lawyers. The proceedings take place in a courtroom in a very frivolous and insulting manners, which is against the dignity of the judiciary,” he argued.