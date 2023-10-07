LAHORE:A leading game developer and publisher in Pakistan, organised a prize-distribution ceremony of the country's largest Game Jam, called the Rookie Game Jam 2023.

According to a press release, around 550 participants in the form of 151 teams from across the country participated in the one-month competition and produced exciting games that showed their zeal, commitment and passion. The prizes were distributed amongst the top three teams, while special mention awards were given to additional 12 teams for their outstanding performance in the competition. The ceremony was attended by prominent academic, technology and development sector organisations of Pakistan.