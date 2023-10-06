Man, son shot dead allegedly by rivals

BAKHELA: A man and his son were killed when their rivals allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on a moving car in Matkani area in Batkhela tehsil on Thursday.

According to Matkani Levies Police Station, a notable of Matkani area, Sher Zaman and his son Akhtar Shah, were going for some work to the bazaar when their rivals, whose names could not be ascertained, opened indiscriminate fire on their car.

As a result, the father and son sustained multiple bullet injuries and were killed on the spot.Soon after the incident, a team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medical legal formalities.

The bodies were later handed over to the relatives for burial.Matkani Levies Police Station has registered a case and started an investigation.