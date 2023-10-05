French university closes building over drug dealing

MARSEILLE: A university site in the centre of French Mediterranean port Marseille will close temporarily because of nearby dealing in the city´s deadly drug trade, according to a letter seen by AFP.

The Colbert building affected is less than 500 metres from Marseille´s picturesque Old Port in one of the city´s poorer neighbourhoods, where drug-dealing hotspots have recently popped up.

“After months of concern and alarm, the dean... has taken the decision to close the building to students and staff as their security cannot be assured,” Eric Berton, president of the Aix-Marseille University, wrote to police, prosecutors and the mayor.

Around 40 people have been killed in drug-related violence in Marseille this year -- described as a “bloodbath” by city authorities -- including bystanders and local residents caught up in attacks on rival dealers.