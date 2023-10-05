SECP kicks off World Investor Week

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) launched the World Investor Week 2023 in Pakistan on Wednesday, aiming to promote financial literacy and inclusion among the public.

The week-long event, organized by the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) with the support of SECP's Investor Education Department, will feature various activities such as exhibitions, workshops, and road shows across the country.

The event was inaugurated by Abdul Rehman Warraich, SECP's Commissioner for Securities Market Division, in a ceremony attended by representatives from the capital market, academic institutions, professional bodies, and asset management companies.

Warraich said that SECP would continue to spearhead the initiatives of financial literacy to educate the masses about the opportunities, risks, and benefits of investing in the capital market.

He also highlighted the untapped potential of the commodities market and SECP's role in its development and growth. Abdul Qair Memon, Chairman of PMEX, said that PMEX was committed to empowering investors through knowledge and best practices.

"This week symbolizes our relentless drive to increase financial literacy within Pakistan. We aim to shape a future where informed financial decision-making becomes second nature to all Pakistanis," he said.

The World Investor Week 2023 is a global campaign coordinated by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection.