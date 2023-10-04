Three remanded for killing man over monetary dispute

A court remanded on Tuesday three suspects in police custody for four days in a case pertaining to targeted killing of a young man in Azizabad.

The suspects, Nabeel, Mairaj and Ahmed Raza, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Ashhad, who was shot dead outside a restaurant in Gulshan-e-Shamim apartments within the Azizabad police precincts on September 27.

The investigating officer presented the detained suspects before a judicial magistrate of District Central, requesting their 14-day remand for interrogation about the crime and checking their criminal record.

The IO stated that the suspects were arrested with the help of CCTV footage and other technical resources. He added that the suspects allegedly killed the victim over a monetary dispute, and their custody was required for further interrogation.

The magistrate, however, granted police the custody of the suspects for four days, with a direction to the IO to produce them in the court on the completion of their remand, along with a progress report.

According to police, Nabeel owed money to Asshad and had given him several cheques, for repayment, which all bounced. As the victim continuously demanded his money back, the suspects planned to kill him. An FIR of the incident was lodged under the sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Azizabad police station.