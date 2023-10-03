US envoy visits WEXNET-23

LAHORE: US Consul General Kristin K Hawkin visited the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) pavilion at the Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition (WEXNET-23) to see the handicrafts prepared by entrepreneurs of Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Deputy General Manager Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell of SMEDA Tania Buttar informed the guests on this occasion that SMEDA had sponsored a full-fledged pavilion comprising 10 stalls to enable business women from remote areas of Pakistan to display their products.

The display facility is free of cost for about 18 women from DI Khan, Peshawar, Harripur, Quetta, Rawalpindi, DG Khan and Sargodha, she said, adding that one of the stall also worked as a SMEDA information desk of SMEDA.

The US envoy appreciated the crafts and products. “The products had potential to be sold in the international market with a little effort,” she said.

Aysha Ali Naqvi, Deputy Head and Mission, UAE; Mubasher Alshehri, Commercial Counsellor, Saudi Arabia; and Behram Yusuf, Commercial Counsellor of Uzbekistan also visited the pavilion and appreciated the display.

Participating women-entrepreneurs have thanked SMEDA management for offering them a unique opportunity of marketing their products at the largest ever women-exhibition of Pakistan.