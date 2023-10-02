Immunization campaign launched in Swabi

SWABI: National Immunization Day (NID) October 2023 was inaugurated at Bachai Union Council in Swabi district as part of the efforts to eradicate the poliovirus.

The Union Council Polio Eradication Committee (UPEC) supervised the activity. Medical Officer Dr Asghar Ali, Inamullah Khan and community volunteer Aamir Hayat administered polio drops to children. They requested the teams to ensure full courage in the union council.

World Health Organization staff member Taimur Khan and Farooq Kamal were also present on the occasion.Aamir Hayat said the foremost goal of this campaign is the complete eradication and containment of all wild, vaccine-related and Sabin polioviruses so that no child suffers paralytic poliomyelitis.

It may be mentioned here that the Polio Eradication Programme is committed to ending poliovirus transmission and has been working in the country since 1994.The NID campaign will start officially from 2nd of October and last till 6th of October.