GCU convocation concludes

LAHORE : The Government College University (GCU) Lahore held its 22nd Convocation ceremony, which took place over two days, 28th and 30th September 2023.

The second day featured the presentation of the Vice Chancellor's detailed annual report and the conferring of degrees as well as Co-Curricular Rolls of Honour and the lifetime achievement awards to distinguished old Ravians and teachers of Government College University. The ceremony began with Dr. Asghar Zaidi welcoming the attendees on behalf of the Syndicate and himself. Dr. Zaidi emphasized the importance of values such as passion, perseverance, empathy, and maintaining a balance between career achievements and personal relationships for success. Prof. Zaidi also highlighted the university's development projects, including the construction of a girls' hostel, model classrooms, academic block in the new campus, and faculty apartments, amounting to a budget of close to Rs2 billion rupees in 2022 and 2023. In addition, GC University has initiated a Center of Excellence for Biomaterials and Tissue Sciences, with expectation of funding from the German Science Foundation and the British Council, aimed at development and commercial production of prosthetics. Dr Zaidi also mentioned the establishment of three new endowment funds, the largest of which is valued at Rs1.5 billion, providing enough financial backing for GCU during many years in the future. Furthermore, Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi honored several distinguished individuals with lifetime achievement awards. Among the recipients were Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal from Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Olympian Manzoorul Hasan, and 7 senior teachers from GCU, namely Prof. Dr. Saadat Saeed, Prof. Dr. Inamul Haque, Prof. Dr. Khalid Hameed Sheikh, Prof. Dr. Zahiruddin Khan, Prof. Dr. Ikram ul Haq, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed, and Prof. Dr. M Iqbal Shahid.