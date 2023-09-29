AGP promotes 27 officers to BS-19

LAHORE:The Auditor-General of Pakistan (AGP) promoted 27 officers of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts services to BS-19. According to a notification, these officers were promoted to the post of Director which is equivalent to BS-19.
All 27 officers belong to the Pakistan Audit and Accounts service from the 38th Common of Civil Service of Pakistan. The promoted officers are Tahir Mehmood, Iffat Bukhari, Sana Munir, Amir Khan and others and were posted as Director under the Federal Government of Pakistan.
LAHORE:LUMS hosted the groundbreaking ceremony of its first green building, ‘Yusuf H Shirazi Complex’, named after...
LAHORE:The first meeting of Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was held in the office of DG Social...
LAHORE:Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Ibrahim Murad has instructed the Punjab Livestock Dairy and...
LAHORE:As many as 13,732 new conjunctivitis patients have been reported across the province during the last 24...
LAHORE:A 68-year-old motorcyclist died in a road accident in Mughalpura area on Thursday. Overseas Pakistani Karamat...
LAHORE:The Government College University Lahore on Thursday successfully commenced its 22nd convocation ceremony, a...