AGP promotes 27 officers to BS-19

LAHORE:The Auditor-General of Pakistan (AGP) promoted 27 officers of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts services to BS-19. According to a notification, these officers were promoted to the post of Director which is equivalent to BS-19.

All 27 officers belong to the Pakistan Audit and Accounts service from the 38th Common of Civil Service of Pakistan. The promoted officers are Tahir Mehmood, Iffat Bukhari, Sana Munir, Amir Khan and others and were posted as Director under the Federal Government of Pakistan.