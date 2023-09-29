Neglected school

The government boy’s high school in Wahi Pandhi lacks electricity and drinking water, making life difficult for students and teachers alike. Moreover, there is no facility for clean drinking water at the school.
The students and teachers together pay for ice to get cold water in the summers. The government should provide basic facilities at the high school in order to build a more conducive learning environment.
Mohsin Rustamani
Dadu
