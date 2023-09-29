Public-sector woes

Workplace politics in public-sector organizations is becoming increasingly problematic and must be given due attention by the relevant authorities. This trend undermines the proper functioning of these vital institution, making it harder for the government to facilitate the people. Workplace politics damage the entire environment of the organization and often prevent the brightest employees from making progress. Certain cliques benefit at the expense of the public-sector organization and the people.

This problem needs to be addressed and measures must be taken to reduce workplace politics by ensuring that employees are complying with the relevant rules and regulations in letter and spirit.

Usman Shaukat

Islamabad