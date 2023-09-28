Two held for Hundi business

HANGU: The police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials here on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charges of running Hundi/Hawala business. The raiding party recovered over Rs1.9 million from the accused identified as Bilal and Zahir, who were later handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency. The arrests were made during a raid on a commercial plaza in Hangu city following a tip-off. The cops also seized some documents during the raid.
MARDAN: Former federal minister and Pakistan People’s Party leader Khwaja Muhammad Khan Hoti has condemned the...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police and the Counter Terrorism-Department officials killed a wanted terrorist in an...
MANSEHRA: The Peshawar High Court Abbottabad circuit bench on Wednesday ordered the deputy attorney general to submit...
MARDAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority on Wednesday discarded over 50,000 liters of...
PESHAWAR: An elderly trader was kidnapped from the main Saddar Bazaar in Cantt in broad daylight as more incidents of...
LAKKI MARWAT: Commissioner, Bannu division, Parweiz Sabatkhel has called for formulation of coordinated and effective...