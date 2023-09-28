Two held for Hundi business

HANGU: The police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials here on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charges of running Hundi/Hawala business. The raiding party recovered over Rs1.9 million from the accused identified as Bilal and Zahir, who were later handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency. The arrests were made during a raid on a commercial plaza in Hangu city following a tip-off. The cops also seized some documents during the raid.