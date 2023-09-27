Drug addiction in educational institutions termed serious issue

ABBOTTABAD: The drug addiction has emerged as a serious issue within educational institutions which is affecting students’ physical and mental health, academic performance and overall well-being.

This was the crux of a one-day training session organized by a civil society organization, IDEALS, here on Tuesday. Professor Dr Aftab Alam, the head of the Psychiatry Department at the Ayub Teaching Hospital, was the main resource person.

Doctors, students and civil society activists participated in the session. Dr Aftab Alam discussed the gravity of the issue citing statistics, underlying reasons and giving the proposal for the potential solutions.

He said the scale of drug addiction within the educational institutions was alarming, adding strict measures were needed to control the spread of the drugs in the society, especially in educational institutions. The doctor said according to a study conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), approximately 53 percent of students in universities and colleges were exposed to drugs.

Moreover, around 27 per cent of these students had admitted to using drugs, reflecting the severity of the issue.He said these statistics called for the urgent need to address the issue and protect the future generation from falling into the abyss of addiction. The speaker said several factors contributed to the drug addiction in the educational institut ions. He said intense academic competition and high expectations from parents and society can drive students to seek solace in drugs as a means of coping with stress.

Dr Aftab Alam said many students lacked a proper awareness about the dangers of drug addiction, making them vulnerable to falling prey to these substances. He stressed the government departments, and NGOs and educational institutions to collaborate and launch comprehensive awareness campaigns that educate students about the dangers of drug addiction and its impact on physical and mental health. The expert advised the educational institutions to establish counseling centers that provide students with a safe space to discuss their problems, receive guidance, and learn effective coping mechanisms for stress.

He asked for the strict enforcement of the laws to prevent the sale and distribution of drugs within educational institutions. Replying to a query, he said parents could play a vital role in preventing drug addiction. Earlier participants in group discussion discussed the causes, measures, cure and rehabilitation plans for the drug addicts.