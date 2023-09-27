Gujranwala-Lahore link road: Naqvi orders timely completion of project

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the progress of the work on Sialkot Motorway, a project crucial for linking Gujranwala with Lahore.

Accompanied by a team, the CM traversed the 15.2km stretch from Benazir Chowk to Wahandu in an ordinary vehicle, examining the earthwork and stone-laying advancements, as well as under-construction bridges along the route. Notably, approximately 90 percent of the earthwork for the 15.2km link road has been accomplished.

This motorway will establish a direct connection between Lahore and Sialkot, extending further to Gujranwala through a two-lane road from the Wahandu Interchange to Benazir Chowk. Mohsin Naqvi expressed contentment at the pace of work and congratulated the FWO project director and the team. He also announced plans for a commercial area development along this vital link road. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned underscoring the need for adherence to the established timeline. Once completed, the journey from Gujranwala to Lahore is anticipated to be shortened to a mere 45 minutes.

Artistes thank CM for approving Rs500m fund

A delegation of artistes convened with the Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the CM's Office here Tuesday. The chief minister listened to the concerns raised by the artists and assured them of prompt resolutions. Addressing the delegation, the chief minister acknowledged the absence of a pension system for artistes, highlighting their unwavering dedication even in their advanced years.

In a significant stride towards recognising the invaluable contributions of artistes, singers, writers, and other creative individuals, the Punjab Cabinet approved the establishment of a Rs500 million endowment fund.

This fund is poised to extend its benefits to all members of the artiste community. He affirmed that the disbursement of funds for this endowment is imminent, underscoring his commitment to the welfare of the artistes. The chief minister pledged to review considerable proposals put forth by the artistes, acknowledging their pivotal role in garnering international acclaim for the nation. He emphasised the government's steadfast support for artistes and singers, reflecting their crucial significance in the cultural landscape. Notably, concerted efforts are under way to enhance the quality of stage productions. The CM expressed a collaborative approach in advocating for the welfare of the journalists alongside artistes, recognising the vital roles they play in society.

CM inspects Shahdara Flyover

Caretaker CM conducted a late-night inspection of the Shahdara flyover project, which is currently at an impressive 88% completion. During his visit, the CM assessed the project's progress. He paid particular attention to the protective walls of the Shahdara flyovers and emphasized the need to accelerate construction activities.