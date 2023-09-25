Finance minister meets Sindh governor, PBC members separately

This picture released on September 24, 2023, shows Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori meeting with Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Shamshad Akhtar in Karachi. — X/@APP

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Shamshad Akhtar on Sunday called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House and also held a meeting with members of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) separately.



In the first meeting, both Dr. Shamshad and Sindh Governor Tessori discussed the economic challenges, strategies to improve the economic situation, measures to increase exports and investments and other issues of mutual interest.

The Sindh governor said efforts of all ministries to resolve the problems of industrialists were worthy of appreciation. Tessori said the steps to encourage investors and provide facilities to them would yield effective results.

Shamshad Akhtar said the interim federal government was determined to get the country out of economic crisis. She said the governor was playing an important role in communication between the government and industrialists.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar held a meeting with members of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and reiterated the government’s commitment to tackle both major issues of the economy, including expanding the tax base and addressing the energy sector issues.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar held a meeting with PBC officials in Karachi on Sunday. According to tweets of the Ministry of Finance, during the meeting, members of the PBC applauded the efforts of the interim government to curb smuggling, align the exchange rate and maintain IMF support.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar reiterated the commitment of the govt to expanding the tax base and addressing energy sector issues for a robust economy. She stressed on enhancing governance and accountability in the SOEs to ensure prosperity.