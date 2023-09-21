 
close
Thursday September 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

PRC secretary meets AJK president

By Our Correspondent
September 21, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Azad Kashmir Chapter Secretary Gulzar Fatima called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday. During the meeting, Ms Fatima briefed the AJK President about the PRC’s ongoing projects in Azad Kashmir.