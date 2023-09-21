This letter refers to the news report, ‘Copters, drones spray cotton fields amid whitefly threat’ (September 14, 2023). According to the report, army-assisted spray operations (via helicopters and drones) are being conducted in order to eliminate the infestations of white flies, which threaten to damage the nation’s cotton crop this year.

I believe this is a wonderful example of inter-institutional cooperation and coordination for the benefit of Pakistan’s agricultural sector. Hopefully, we will be able to see a similar spirit guide initiatives in all other realms of our economy as well.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore