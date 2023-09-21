 
close
Thursday September 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Institutional cooperation

September 21, 2023

This letter refers to the news report, ‘Copters, drones spray cotton fields amid whitefly threat’ (September 14, 2023). According to the report, army-assisted spray operations (via helicopters and drones) are being conducted in order to eliminate the infestations of white flies, which threaten to damage the nation’s cotton crop this year.

I believe this is a wonderful example of inter-institutional cooperation and coordination for the benefit of Pakistan’s agricultural sector. Hopefully, we will be able to see a similar spirit guide initiatives in all other realms of our economy as well.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore