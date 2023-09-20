Excessive police security of VIPs to be withdrawn in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh’s threat assessment committee decided on Tuesday to withdraw all over-deployed police force on security and protocol of VIPs for conducting an operation against criminals in the province.

The committee assessed the level of security threats being faced by prominent persons and places, and decided how much security cover was required from law enforcement agencies to counter them.

The meeting, chaired by Sindh caretaker home minister Haris Nawaz, oversaw security arrangements for the upcoming general elections, and discussed a “grand” operation against streets criminals, drug dealers, illegal immigrants and smugglers in the province.

The committee stressed upon cutting down “excessive deployment” on security protocol of VIPs. It directed divisional threat assessment committees to revisit and recommend the need of security to be provided to prominent people under threat.

The divisional committees, headed by their respective commissioners, are set to reassemble on September 25 to streamline the assessment process and issue instructions accordingly.

The meeting was attended by home secretary Iqbal Memon, AIG Karachi, AIG CTD, AIG Special Branch, AIG Operations, Deputy Commandant SSU, SSP Security-I, SSP Security-II and other senior officers from police and intelligence agencies.

‘Eliminate criminals within two months’

Later, the home minister Nawaz and IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja visited Shikarpur Kutcha area. They were given a briefing by DIG Larkana Javed Sonaro Jaskani at Kot Shahu village on the outskirts of Shikarpur.

Nawaz said that culprits involved in robberies and kidnappings must not be forgiven in any way and strict action be taken against criminals in Kutcha area. He instructed the police officers to use whatever weapons had to be used against criminals and eliminate them within two months.

“We did not come to take vote. There is no political pressure on us. If we have to arrest any Sardar, we will arrest them,” the minister added. “Pakistan Army and Rangers will also participate in the operation.”

“Help will also be taken from the Punjab Police to stop the way of criminals. There will be operations with modern weapons and equipment against criminal elements. Strict action will be taken against the facilitators and helpers of the culprits.”

He added that the caretaker government will make Kutcha areas free of criminals during its tenure. “A targeted operation will be carried out and a separate allowance of Rs10,000 will be given to the police personnel on duty in Kutcha.”

The minister commented “Once again, I ask the criminals to surrender and come under the ambit of the law, have mercy on their children, they will be given concession as per the law.”