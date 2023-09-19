Pashto scholar defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR: A noted Pashto poet, Muhammad Quraish, alias Fitrat Buneri, has defended his doctoral thesis in a public defense ceremony.

The event was arranged at Maulana Abdul Qadir Hall, Pashto Academy, University of Peshawar. Literati, teachers, students, and literary critics attended the ceremony.The dissertation was titled “Pashtoons Identity in the Pashto poetry of the 21st century (an analytical study.”

Fitrat Buneri completed his research under supervision of Prof Dr Sher Zaman Seemaab while Prof Dr Zafarullah Bakhashli, Abdul Wali Khan University, and Prof Dr Roohullah, chairman, Pashto Department University of Peshawar, were his external examiners.

Prof Dr Nasrullah Jan Wazir presided over the event while Prof Dr Abaseen Yousafzai, Rahmat Shah Sail, Dr Samandar Yousafzai and Noor Mohammad Danish Betani shared their critical views on the research.