LHC moved to probe Nawaz’s going abroad

LAHORE: A petition seeking investigations against former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif for sending former PM Nawaz Sharif abroad came up for hearing in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday.

Shehbaz Sharif, former speaker National Assembly, former interior minister, former chief election commissioner, former IGP Punjab and Imran Khan have been made respondents. A single bench of the LHC led by Justice Sultan Tanvir took up the petition filed by citizen Azhar Abbas. The court directed the state counsel to give arguments on the maintainability of the petition.

Assistant Attorney General Haroon Rashid said the petition was not maintainable. The state counsel said the petitioner be directed to move the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The court then adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

The petitioner has taken the plea that Shehbaz Sharif is charged with sending his brother Nawaz abroad. Shehbaz violated Article 62 and 63 by sending Nawaz abroad. The court should consider investigations into Nawaz’s ailment. It should be investigated whether Nawaz’s medical reports were real or fake. Nawaz is leveling baseless allegations against the army, the judiciary and other institutions while sitting outside the country. The court should ascertain whether Shehbaz is involved in the crimes of his brother. Investigations should be conducted by a JIT and the court should order the IGP not to arrest the petitioner.