Move to denotify 3 forests as national parks opposed

ABBOTTABAD: The Wildlife Department, bio-environmentalist and legal experts have expressed concern over the proposed de-notification of three national parks in Hazara Region, particularly the internationally recognized Ayubia National Park, and termed the decision unlawful.

Requesting not to be named, a number of senior officers of the Wildlife Department stated that the de-notification of national parks would have implications both nationally and internationally.

A legal expert, Malik Saeed Akhtar, pointed out that Section 35 of the KP Wildlife and Biodiversity Act, 2015 does not authorize the secretary or any other officers to move the summary to the chief minister for the de-notification.

He said the act only authorizes the chief conservator of the Wildlife Department to move a summary justifying the reasons for de-notification. Malik Saeed said the act stipulated that Wildlife management, headed by the chief minister, must approve the de-notification of national parks, provided that a majority of members endorsed the proposal.

He believed that presently, neither the cabinet nor the chief minister had the authority to call a meeting of the government, which raises doubts about the legitimacy of the proposed denotification.

Opposing the proposed denotification, a bio environmentalist, Taimur Hayat said the Ayubia National Park was declared as International Biosphere reserve by the UNESCO

He said the national parks were crucial to preserving biodiversity, protecting endangered species, and ensuring the sustainable management of natural resources.

Chairman, Galiyat Tahaffuz Movement, Sardar Muhammad Sabir, alleged that the summary was motivated by a desire to please certain Forest officers who were interested in denotifying the national parks to expand grazing areas for illicit activities, such as timber smuggling and getting other wood. He feared the denotification would have a detrimental impact on the environment and wildlife, and the overall ecosystem.

Sardar Sabir said the organization would challenge the de-notification in the court of law if the government approved the same.

The secretary to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Climate Change, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department has reportedly moved a summary to the chief minister for the denotification of the national parks.

The three national parks, all from Hazara, include Kamal Ban, Malkandi in Mansehra district and Ayubia National Park in Abbottabad district for solicit approval for placing the matter before the cabinet for de-notification.

Interestingly, the summary said that “Reserved Forests were declared to meet the technical requirements of timber in different sectors of development as it is renewable resource and records clearly reflects the financial contribution, fulfillment of requirements and providing sustainable green jobs to the local inhabitants of the areas, adding “Managing these areas as national parks is increasing the import bill of the poor economic country on the one hand as in the absence of local timber, imported timber accelerated and restraining the GDP contribution of the local timber production, which is being assessed as billions of rupees”.

The secretary has reportedly urged the KP government that forests as national parks were administratively not feasible on the ground that these parks are centres of habitations, as well as huge influx of tourists and easy access, apart from risk of injuries inflicted to Wildlife or to locals as well as tourists.