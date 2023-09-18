US consul general in Peshawar visits PTI-P office

US Consul General in Peshawar, Shante Moore. — US Embassy/File

PESHAWAR: The US Consul General in Peshawar, Shante Moore, on Sunday visited the office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) and held a detailed meeting with the party leadership.

PTI-P Chairman Pervez Khattak received the US consul general at his first visit of their party’s central office in Peshawar. The party Vice Chairman Mahmood Khan, Secretary Information Ziaullah Bangash and other party leaders were also present at the meeting.

According to PTI-P officials, Pervez Khattak discussed the political situation in the country and gave him a briefing of their party manifesto, constitution and election slogan. It was the first visit of a US diplomat to the office of any political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pervez Khattak and a group of former PTI parliamentarians had separated their ways from former prime minister Imran Khan and his PTI and formed their own political party, PTI-P, and launched their political campaign in the province.