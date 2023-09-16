Guard held over girl’s death remanded in police custody

A court on Friday granted four-day police remand of a security guard arrested in connection with the death of a minor girl, who died after being hit by a bullet during an exchange of gunfire between him and robbers.

Ali Raza was booked on charges of manslaughter after the incident that took place near the Sakhi Hassan flyover in the Taimuria police station’s jurisdiction. The seven-year old girl was going to school in a car driven by her father when she was hit by a bullet on Thursday morning.

The investigating officer produced the suspect before the judicial magistrate (central) and requested for grant of his physical remand for interrogation. He said the girl died after being hit by a bullet during an exchange of fire between the guard of a tea shop and robbers, adding that the guard was required to be investigated about the crime, for which his custody was needed.

Accepting the IO’s request, the magistrate handed over the custody of the suspect to the police for four days with a direction to present him on the next date along with a progress report.

An FIR has been registered under Section 319 (punishment for Qatl-i-khata) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Taimuria police station on behalf of the state.