60 head constables promoted as ASI in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: As many as 60 head constables were promoted to the post of assistant sub-Inspector by the departmental promotion committee here on Thursday.

The meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Muhammad Ijaz Khan. Sixty head constables appeared before the departmental promotion committee, who were promoted to the post of assistant sub-inspector after completing the departmental rules and regulations.

The promoted police officers are performing professional duties in operation wing, Investigation Wing, CTD, Elite Force, SSU, Traffic Police, Bomb Disposal Unit and other units in Hazara region.

In this regard, DIG Hazara Mohammad Ijaz Khan said that the promotion has been made on the basis of merit and no one’s rights have been violated. All the promoted police officers have been found eligible for promotion. On this occasion, he congratulated the promoted police officers and their families and hoped that all these police officers perform their professional duties better than before.