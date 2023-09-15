Wasa resumes one-window operation

Rawalpindi:Water and Sanitation Agency's (WASA) one-window operation has been restarted after the completion of its beautification work. Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Managing Director Saif Anwar Jappa opened and restarted a one-window operation for the public here on Thursday.

The Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (Engineering) Saleem Ashraf briefed that concerned staff was present to resolve all issues like new water connection, billing issues, change of name and address issues etc. through one-window operation. “We have displayed a chart for the public where they can read all information about new water connection etc.,” he claimed. Saleem Ashraf also said that Wasa made a respectable seating arrangement with a drinking water facility for the public, particularly for senior citizens.