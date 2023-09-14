CCPO dissatisfied with performance of SP Cantt, Model Town

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore on Wednesday has expressed his displeasure over the unsatisfactory performance of the Cantt and Model Town divisions and directed the SP Cantt (Investigation) and SP Model Town (Investigation) to improve their performance.
He said that the SPs concerned are also responsible for the poor performance of SDPOs, SHOs, Incharge (Investigation). He further issued warning to ASP Kahna to improve performance.
He also called DSP (Operations) Cantt, DSP (Investigation) Cantt and DSP (Investigation) Gulberg to account for their poor performance and directed to issue show-cause notices to SHOs Harbanspura, Nishtar, Faisal Town and Incharges (Investigation) North Cantt and Kot Lakhpat for their poor performance. CCPO Lahore directed that divisional SPs improve their command and control and hold regular meetings with SHOs.
