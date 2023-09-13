Geo-tagging of MCL properties ordered

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore/Administrator MCL, Muhammad Ali Randhawa has given a deadline for geo-tagging all the properties owned and managed by MCL.

Commissioner Lahore while addressing a meeting Tuesday said that the data about all the properties under the ownership and authority of MCL must be compiled within seven days. The meeting was attended by MOR Regulation Faisal Shehzad, MO Finance Hijab, Director Admin MCL Kaleem Yusuf and all ZORs.

In the meeting, MO Regulation MCL and ZORs gave a briefing about their performance. Commissioner Lahore said that MCL was bringing reforms in Regulation Wing and Planning Wing while a mobile application was in progress. A record of all notices issued by MCL must be compiled, he said, adding that strict action would be taken on fake notices.

In the meeting, a briefing was also given on ongoing operations against illegal constructions and illegal commercialisation in the City. Commissioner Lahore said that indiscriminate actions should be continued to prevent illegal constructions across the City.

Commercial property management and owners should be made to enforce parking rules, the Commissioner directed and said that concrete steps were being taken to approve maps in MCL as per rules and provide better services to citizens. He said that the enforcement teams should improve the monitoring mechanism to make the construction as per the approved maps.

LWMC completes digital mapping of 43 smog hotspot areas

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has accomplished the digital mapping of 43 smog hotspot areas across nine towns in the City here Tuesday.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din directed to conduct daily sweeping and washing activities in these hotspot areas with working images being uploaded to a dedicated application.

Babar Sahib Din emphasised that road scraping initiative was in progress to combat smog and approximately 70 to 80 kilometers of road networks were being scrapped daily.

The areas, including Circular Road, Lorry Adda, Bhatti Chowk and Railway Road Bazaar have been identified as smog hotspots and were included in this sweeping and scraping activity. Furthermore, areas like Thokar Chowk, College Road, Kotha Pind Stop, Liberty Market, MM Alam Road, Mahmood Kasuri Road, and others have also been officially recognised as smog hotspots. Supervisors in their respective areas will be responsible for uploading working images on the application, ensuring full transparency and accountability in the Smog Control efforts.