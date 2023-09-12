ANP promises modern civic facilities for Peshawar if elected to power

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday announced an urban policy for Peshawar metropolitan reflecting all modern civic, transport and health facilities in the provincial metropolis.

Unveiling the party urban policy at Bacha Khan Markaz, provincial president of the ANP Aimal Wali Khan said if elected to power, the party would establish public centers at union council and neighborhood council levels in the district where all civic, health, libraries, gym, indoor games and worship places and community halls would be built. “Private clinics would be established inside these public centers,” he promised.

Aimal Wali Khan was flanked by ANP candidates from Peshawar city including Samar Haroon Bilour, Yasin Khalil, Malik Farhad, Arsalan Nazim, Dr Navid and Abidullah Yusufzai.Under the ANP urban policy, the electricity supply system would be underground and protected while sewerage system, drains and water pipelines would be built along modern grounds.

He promised that the citizens would be provided clean drinking water and healthy and hygienic food under the supervision of district administration.Similarly, cycle tracks, jogging and walking tracks would be built while pink buses would be introduced in the city for women commuters. The ANP leader said that separate Arts and Cultural Centres for Pashto and Hindko would be established in Peshawar city.

Similarly, all mosques, worship places for minorities, government schools and tubewells would be solarized in the provincial metropolis while the traffic system would be introduced in Peshawar city.