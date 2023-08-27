Business community demands withdrawal of hike in power tariff

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has expressed deep concern over the unbearable rise in electricity tariff, which was neither affordable for the public nor for traders nor small industrialists.

Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala, BMG Vice Chairmen Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar and Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary AQ Khalil, KCCI President Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President Touseef Ahmed, Vice President Haris Agar, and Chairman Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon termed the current electricity tariff ‘unviable’ in a joint statement.

They appealed the caretaker prime minister to announce withdrawal of the unbearable hike in electricity tariff after the conclusion of Sunday’s meeting in Quetta.

They said that BMG and KCCI had earlier rejected this extraordinary hike in electricity tariff and would like to once again urge the government to immediately withdraw the massive increase in the larger interest of the entire nation and the economy.

They further said that to devise a future plan of action on how to deal with the electricity tariff issue, the Karachi Chamber had also summoned a meeting of all trade and industrial associations and other stakeholders on Monday.

However, the caretaker prime minister has called a meeting on this issue today (Sunday). In view of that, the KCCI decided to postpone Monday’s meeting which would now be held after reviewing the outcome of the PM’s meeting.

“We will carry on with our strategies if no relief is provided to the perturbed masses and the business community in the PM’s meeting,” their statement said.

All industrial associations and trade associations, including Site Association of Trade and Industry, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry, Landhi Association of Trade and Industry, Site Superhighway Association of Trade and Industry, Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry, FB Area Association of Trade and Industry, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association, Council of All Pakistan Textile Association, Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association, Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association, Pakistan Textile Exporters Association, Pakistan Cloth Merchants Association, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association and many other SME associations, small traders and commercial markets have been urging KCCI to discuss the electricity tariff.