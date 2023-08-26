 
August 26, 2023
Lahore

Naqvi lays foundation of expansion of Baba Bulleh Shah shrine

By Our Correspondent
August 26, 2023

from Kasur adds: The caretaker chief minister laid the foundation stone of the project of expansion of Baba Bulleh Shah shrine in Kasur on Friday.

Earlier, the 266th three-day annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah started. The celebrations started with the grave ghusal ceremony. On this occasion, a special prayer was offered for the development and stability of the country.