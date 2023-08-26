Naqvi lays foundation of expansion of Baba Bulleh Shah shrine

from Kasur adds: The caretaker chief minister laid the foundation stone of the project of expansion of Baba Bulleh Shah shrine in Kasur on Friday.
Earlier, the 266th three-day annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah started. The celebrations started with the grave ghusal ceremony. On this occasion, a special prayer was offered for the development and stability of the country.
The Emergency Services Department responded to 1,140 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24...
LAHORE:Punjab Safe City Authority team, in conjunction with the Lahore Police, busted a burglars gang and arrested...
Immigration discrimination against Pakistani people is a complex and multifaceted issue that has been a source of...
Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre organised a webinar on ‘Quaid’s Vision of Pakistan and Responsibilities of...
LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir said that the training of teachers played a significant...
LAHORE:Animal Disease Surveillance Team led by Regional Surveillance Coordinator Emergency Centre for Trans-boundary...