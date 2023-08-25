JUIF leader says real change possible thru Islamic system

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUIF) provincial leader Alhaj Khan Khattak has said that real change in the country is possible only through the implementation of the Islamic system.

He was speaking as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of a cricket tournament organised by Jamia Abu Huraira here on Thursday.

Pervez said he supported JUI leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for the implementation of the Islamic system in the country. He said the students of madrassas can bring honour to the country and nation by participating in both religious studies and sports.

On the occasion, Maulana Qari Muhammad Qasim Haqqani of Jamia Abu Huraira and journalist Pir Taj Mir Shah also spoke on the occasion. In a thrilling final match, Abdul Qayyum Haqqani-XI defeated Jamia Abu Hurairah-XI by two runs.

Pervez distributed cash prizes to the players of the successful team. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Jamia Abu Hurairah is one of the best madrasas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where hundreds of students graduate every year.

He said that along with education, sports activities were very important in religious schools, which help in the mental and physical development of students.