Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar while being presented a briefing during his visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on August 24, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he was received by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi and senior officials.

The PM was briefed on the foreign policy priorities and initiatives of diplomatic service in pursuance of national interests.

Kakar expressed his desire for continued engagement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the smooth implementation of decisions in the priority foreign policy areas.

“I am honoured to welcome the prime minister to the Foreign Office today. We discussed at length Pakistan’s foreign policy in view of developing regional and global developments. I appreciated the discussion at the ministry today with the prime minister on Pakistan’s foreign policy and his guidance on strengthening Pakistan’s relationship with countries around the world. We welcome his words of encouragement for the Foreign Office and Pakistani Missions abroad in fulfilling our mandate,” said Jilani after the visit. The prime minister, according to a statement, shared his vision for a dynamic foreign policy and for strengthening Pakistan’s relationships with other countries.

He gave specific directions on different aspects of foreign policy with particular reference to facilitation of and engagement with Pakistani diaspora.

Syrus Sajjad Qazi briefed the prime minister about Pakistan’s foreign policy.

“The briefing covered Pakistan’s external relations, the working of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recent efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with other countries, and priorities for the future, especially in view of the regional and global developments”, added the statement.

The prime minister was apprised of the steps being taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the ministries and departments concerned to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora working and residing abroad.