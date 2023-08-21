Job undone

This refers to the letter ‘No follow up’ (August 19, 2023) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. It is quite unfortunate that the authorities do not follow-up by taking corrective actions after incidents like the one that took place in Jaranwala. This trend can also be extended to events like major accidents.

In such cases, once the situation itself is managed, the authorities act as though the job is done and no measures are put in place to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad