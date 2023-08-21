Job undone

This refers to the letter ‘No follow up’ (August 19, 2023) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. It is quite unfortunate that the authorities do not follow-up by taking corrective actions after incidents like the one that took place in Jaranwala. This trend can also be extended to events like major accidents.
In such cases, once the situation itself is managed, the authorities act as though the job is done and no measures are put in place to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Politeness is something that is quite neglected in our society. Being polite costs nothing, not even your energy, and...
The recent horrifying attack on Christian churches in Jaranwala is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the...
One of the principles that forms the basis of Pakistan is religious tolerance. An attack on someone's place of worship...
It's crucial that we all recognize the importance of mental health and work to provide an environment where...
Inflation has imperilled the survival of ordinary people. The price of essential goods has risen to the point that...
The terrible train accident that occurred near Nawabshah and killed over 30 passengers of the Hazara express is not...