Teenage maid torture case: SJIT decides to detain civil judge

ISLAMABAD: The Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT), probing the housemaid torture case, has decided to round up Civil Judge, allegedly, involved in the torturing of underage housemaid, Rizwana and protecting his wife Somia Asim, the prime suspect in the case, people engaged in the investigation of the high profile case, told The News.

A group of investigating officials recorded the statement of 14-year-old underage housemaid Rizwana in Lahore hospital on Friday, who was subjected to inhuman torture by the wife of the Civil Judge.

The prime accused Somia is in jail after a local court in Islamabad rejected her bail petition in the instant case.

The police investigator disclosed that Rizwana in her statement before the police said Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge subjected her to routine thrashing with sticks, hot spoons and rods.

Not content with this “the housewife often used to kick and slap her in a fit of rage,” police said quoting the minor.” Rizwana maintained “Somia used to smash her head against the wall many times after losing her temper.

The family would lock me up in a room for weeks without food or water when they would go away on vacations. Rizwana said she was not allowed to meet her parents but was only allowed to talk with them on the phone under the constant supervision of Somia Asim.”

According to Police Judge Asim Hafeez has not yet appeared before the SJIT. The case came to light on July 25 when Rizwana was shifted to a hospital in Lahore with serious injuries.

Taking action, the Islamabad police lodged the case against the wife of the civil judge for the alleged brutal torture of the 14-year-old domestic helper.

It is pertinent to mention here that the civil judge was removed from his post and appointed as Officer on Special Duty by the Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.