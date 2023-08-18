Sakhakot murders: Relatives of slain block road to demand killers’ arrest

BATKHELA: Relatives of a woman and her two sons, killed the other day, placed the bodies on Malakand Road blocking it for traffic on Thursday, and demanded the arrest of the killers. A day back, armed men had shot dead a mother and her two sons, identified as Khalid and Waleed, over a property dispute in Shah Afzal village in Sakhakot, and the accused later managed to escape.

It was learnt that both families were relatives, between whom a land dispute had been going on for a long time. The relatives kept the bodies of the murdered mother and sons on the Sakhakot-Peshawar highway and as a result, long queues of vehicles were seen in the area on both sides of the blockade.

The protesters said that the road would not be opened for traffic until the accused were arrested and their houses demolished. Later, Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan along with other officials and Levies personnel reached the spot and assured the protesters of the quick arrest of the accused, after which the angry protesters dispersed peacefully.