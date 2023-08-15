FBR website down

ISLAMABAD: The FBR website was downed on Monday night owing to possibility of technical hitches and avoid any other cyber attack.

The FBR website was found downed on Monday night and there was no official comment available. However, an official commented that the FBR had faced a cyber attack in same dates last year so in order to avert any such unwarranted attack the website was downed to avoid technical glitches.

This scribe sent out question to FBR Chairman Amjad Zubair Tawana who replied that there was no cyber attack. "It was usual maintenance till 6:00pm. It is up now.. Please check from Member (IT). If it is down, they might have downed again for maintenance after all clearance was made at the port," he added.