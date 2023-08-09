3 kids killed, 4 injured in Batkhela rain, windstorm

BATKHELA: At least three children were killed and four others sustained injuries in roof and wall collapse incidents after heavy rains and windstorm in Dargai tehsil in Malakand district.

Local residents said that several roofs and walls collapsed due to gusty winds and torrential rains, burying seven children under the debris alive in various areas of Dargai tehsil. They said local residents and volunteers on a self-help basis launched a rescue operation and retrieved the bodies of three children identified as Atif Khan, Aimal Khan and Ashmal Khan.

They said that four more children were rescued in injured condition. The injured children were shifted to hospital in Dargai where some of them were stated to be in a precarious condition.