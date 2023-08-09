Extortion mafia becomes active again

The extortion mafia has become active again in Karachi, with the Lyari gang war group of Wasiullah Lakho having a field day in the old city area, it has been learnt.

Fifteen to 20 members of Lakho’s group are alleged to be active in Lyari’s Baghdadi, Nayabad and Kalri areas. Riding motorcycles, they have been receiving extortion amounts in Kharadar, Shershah, Mithadar and other areas.

Lakho and other gangs have started indulging in the collection of extortion money from builders, construction groups, jewellers, traders and other businessmen in the city. These citizens are receiving extortion chits or calls on a daily basis.

An official of a sensitive agency has told Daily Jang that the Lakho group has committed over 100 extortion activities by sending extortion chits or making calls to builders.

Fear has gripped the old city area after the murder of two traders and firing at citizens over refusal to pay extortion money by this group, sources said.

The official said they were investigating more than six extortion complaints from Farhan, Fahad and other citizens, and that a 2013-like situation was feared in these areas. According to reports, armed groups are active in the Kalakot area near the Baloch Hall.

The owners of three factories of the SITE area have received Rs10 million extortion demands each, according to suspects arrested by law enforcers.