Special status revocation: Rallies taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: Rallies were taken out across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

In the provincial capital, KP Governor Ghulam Ali led a protest rally in connection with “Kashmir Exploitation Day”.

The rally was attended by people of all walks of life including caretaker provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, politicians, local government representatives and officials.

The walk started at the Chief Minister’s House and culminated at the Governor’s House.

Holding placards and banners, the participants of the rally raised slogans against the Indian government for committing atrocities against Kashmiris.

The participants condemned the lockdown and occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and revoking the special status of the valley four years ago on August 5, 2019. The governor said that Kashmiris had been facing cruelties for several decades.

He said that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris until they achieved the right to self-determination.

Ghulam Ali said that today was a black day in the history of Kashmir as four years ago on this day the Modi government illegally revoked the special status of IIOJK.

He demanded the human rights organizations to take notice of ongoing cruelties in the IIOJK.

“We stand by the oppressed Kashmiris in their just struggle,” he said, adding durable peace in South Asia was not possible unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved.

In Mardan, a function was held to mark the “Kashmir Exploitation Day”.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rahman was the chief guest on the occasion.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Samiur Rehman, Engineer Shahzeb, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Maheen Hassan, Additional Assistant Commissioners Khola Haqdar, Junaid Khalid and students attended the event.

At the beginning of the programme, a one-minute silence was observed to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The students presented speeches, songs and tableaus.

The students said that on August 5, 2019, India violated the UN resolutions by terminating the special status of Kashmir. The speakers said the world’s silence over the violation of human rights in Kashmir was a criminal act. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rahman said that Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support for the freedom struggle of Kashmiri Muslims.

He expressed the hope that through their sacrifices, Kashmiris would soon achieve their freedom from India.

He said that the purpose of marking this day was to reiterate the resolve that we would not allow the exploitation of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. At the end of the ceremony, a walk was organized to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Similar rallies and functions were also held in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rallies were also taken out in Shangla, Chitral, Nowshera, Swat, Dir and other districts of the province.

SHANGLA: Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir was commemorated in Shangla under heightened security measures.

The demonstrators, including government officials, students and others, staged a rally at Alpuri Chowk. A one-minute silence was observed as an expression of solidarity with Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants of the rally, speakers said that India had illegally ended the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir and annexed the disputed territory.

The participants of the rally condemned Indian atrocities on Kashmiris, and said that India should stop state terrorism and give Kashmiris their rights as per the UN resolutions.

They said that the international community should take notice of the massacre of innocent citizens in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the rallies were held at various places across the district under strict security arrangements. District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada reviewed the security arrangements by visiting various localities.

KALAYA: Kashmir Black Day was observed to apprise the world of the Indian forces atrocities inflicted on the innocent Kashmiris in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are observing the Kashmir Black Day to condemn Indian illegal occupation of the state and to reiterate our unwavering support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination,” Orakzai Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Abdullah said while speaking on the occasion.

Rallies were also held in lower parts of Orakzai which was led by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Abbas.

The officials said that Indian Held Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and the day was not far that Kashmiris would be able to break the shackles of subjugation and join Pakistan.

HANGU: A rally was also taken out, which was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Famidullah Khan.

Addressing the rally, he said that the ongoing barbarism of Indian forces against the Kashmiri people cannot be concealed anymore from the eyes of the international community and soon the oppressed Kashmiris would get their right to self-determination.

The students, elders and general public also organized a walk in support of Kashmiri people and chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They deplored that the Modi government is using brutal tactics to advance its Hindutva agenda in occupied Kashmir.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the globe also observed Black Day to convey to the world that India has occupied their motherland illegally and against their aspirations.