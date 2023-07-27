CM orders special measures to improve law & order

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday called for special measures to improve the law and order situation in the province.

He issued the directives as he chaired a meeting that reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province, said a handout.

Provincial Minister for Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Home Abid Majeed and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting reviewed in detail the law and order situation with special focus on maintaining social harmony and cohesion during Muharram.

The caretaker chief minister expressed concern over the recent incidents of terrorism and said we needed special measures to improve the situation.

He made it clear that maintaining law and order during the month of Muharram should be the top most priority. “All the stakeholders will have to play a proactive role in this regard,” he added.

Azam Khan directed the senior officials to pay special attention to security of the most sensitive places and spots of the province. He paid a rich tribute to the martyrs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and other security forces and said that they laid down their lives for the security of the province, adding these sacrifices would be remembered forever.