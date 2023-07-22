Peshawar’s vertical ascent: weighing rewards and risks of high-rise expansion

PESHAWAR: The rapid increase in the number of high-rise buildings in the provincial metropolis amid loose mechanism for implementation of building code and alleged use of unfair means in issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) and passing drawings has caused concern among the people.

There is a general perception that Peshawar lies on a seismic fault line where construction of high-rise buildings is full of risk. It may cause human loss and material damage in case of any eventuality at time of earthquake and other natural or man-made calamity.

The alleged use of unfair means in issuance of NOCs for construction of high-rise buildings is a matter of serious concern.

Some reports alleged that the authorities’ responsible for implementation of building codes like Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) received bribes amounting to millions to issue an NOC or pass a drawing for high-rise buildings. Director General PDA, Riaz Ali rejected the reports as baseless.

He told The News that the NOCs were issued after completion of codal formalities under relevant laws and provision of prerequisite NOCs from Civil Aviation, Environmental Protection Agency and if needed from the Agriculture Department too.

“Director Building Control Authority, a planning cadre employee of PDA heads the body and they issue NOCs after scrutiny and due diligence. DG PDA is not involved in the process,” he stressed.

The News arranged a detailed sitting with well-known structure engineer, seismic expert and pro-vice-chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Qaiser Ali to know the situation on ground.

Dr Qaiser Ali said that there was no such restriction on construction of multi-storey buildings. However, proper earthquake resistant designs and construction were not followed, which is a dangerous trend, he said.

The designs should be made according to building code and earthquake resistance and then construction should be done in accordance with the design, he said.

However, he said that building designs were prepared by unprofessional people in the city. “Recently one building collapsed on Ring Road and no one knows who had designed it. The designs are made by unqualified and unprofessional people to save money, which results in huge losses later,” he remarked.

“The process of submission and approval of building drawings are also faulty. Everyone knows as to how the drawings of buildings are passed. The authorities for approving the drawings do not have the capacity to wet, evaluate and judge a drawing and remove deficiencies from it,” he said.

The owners and contractors use substandard material for construction, he claimed. The implementation mechanism of the building control authorities like PDA and TMAs is weak. These authorities lack capacity, skills and sufficient qualified staff. Unfair means are also used in issuance of NOC due to which quality standards are not maintained on the site, he alleged.

“Only the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has a model for structural design wetting. They engage third-party for the purpose. This model is good and needs to be followed. The capacity of building control authorities needs to be enhanced. They should engage qualified professionals to improve the situation. And above all unfair means in the process should be curbed,” Dr Qaiser Ali stressed.

He said Peshawar steeped in centuries of rich history and tradition stood on the brink of a dramatic transformation. With an escalating trend towards high-rise development, the city’s skyline is evolving, and with it, the lifestyle of its inhabitants.

“Yet, as we ascend skyward, it is critical to strike a balance between this vertical growth and the city’s infrastructural capabilities, heritage, and social fabric,” he remarked.

The merits of the high-rise boom in the provincial metropolis are compelling. High-rise buildings serve as an efficient response to escalating land prices and population density, maximizing the use of land by expanding vertically. Also, they incorporate progressive engineering technologies, offering improved energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste management practices, thereby contributing to the sustainability agenda.

An often-overlooked advantage of high-rises lies in their contribution to urban revitalisation. By drawing residential and commercial activities into the city centre, they breathe new life into urban areas, enhancing the city’s economic vitality and fostering a dynamic urban culture.

Moreover, high-rises often incorporate state-of-the-art parking facilities, reducing congestion on the streets and easing the city’s parking woes. Also, the increased density often justifies improved public transit systems, potentially reducing car dependence and contributing to a greener, cleaner city.

However, as the city reaches upwards, challenges cast a long shadow on this development. The existing infrastructure of the provincial metropolis are designed primarily for low-rise buildings, and may buckle under the increased load imposed by high-density vertical structures. The capacity of utilities - power, water, drainage, and gas - must be questioned to handle the surge in the number of high-rise buildings. Inadequate services could potentially harm the quality of life for city residents and may even result in environmental and public health concerns.

Increased high-rise living also raises concerns about traffic congestion. Without significant improvements in road infrastructure and public transit, high-density living could translate into frustrating traffic bottlenecks and longer commutes, reducing the overall quality of life.

Another crucial issue is the readiness of local authorities to effectively manage this upswing in high-rise developments. It raises questions about the thorough enforcement of contemporary building codes, which are vital for ensuring the safety and sustainability of these structures. Capacity building within regulatory bodies is a pressing concern, as they must keep pace with the evolving complexities of high-rise design.

The potential societal impact of high-rise living must be considered. Traditional low-rise neighborhoods often foster a sense of community and connectedness that high-rises may struggle to replicate. Vertical living can sometimes result in social isolation, and care must be taken to design spaces that encourage community interaction and cohesion.

As we look to the future, it is clear that a holistic approach is needed. It is incumbent upon us - urban planners, architects, engineers, city officials, and citizens - to engage in a comprehensive dialogue.

“As we reshape our skyline, we must remain committed to ensuring that our growth is sustainable, equitable, and considerate of Peshawar’s rich cultural heritage. In this era of change, let us reach for the sky, but not lose sight of the ground beneath our feet,” Dr Qaiser Ali concluded.