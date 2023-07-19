New serial ‘Sirf Tum’ starts on Geo TV today

KARACHI: A new drama series ‘Sirf Tum’ of ‘7th Sky Entertainment’ is going to start for entertainment fans, in which an interesting story based on trust and credibility in relationships will be presented to the viewers of Geo Television.

This new drama titled ‘Only Tum’ will be aired on ‘Geo TV’ from today (19th July) at 9pm daily. The lively story of the serial ‘Sirf Tum’ has been written by Seema Manaf while the interesting acting of the characters has been wrapped up in the charming imagery by the direction of Mazhar Moeen. The relationship of the main character Abeer, who returns to his traditions and values from the West, will be broken before marriage due to lack of faith and unbelief. All this viewers will see in the story of this serial. The song penned by Sabir Zafar has been composed in the OST of the drama serial by Shani Arshad with melodious composition and voice.