Media persons trained in reporting on elections

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organized a one-day media workshop here on Tuesday to train reporters in reporting with reference to the election process.

The theme was “Responsible Reporting for Peaceful and Inclusive Elections”.Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan presided over the closing session.Senior journalists Shamim Shahid and Ismail Khan were the guest speakers.

Apart from dissemination of misleading news and hate speech through mainstream media and social media, the role of media in improving the inclusion of disadvantaged sections, women, transgender, elderly, persons with disabilities and minorities in elections, code of conduct was discussed.

The ECP spokesperson Quratul Ain Fatima welcomed the participants while resource persons Director Asif Ali Yasin, Khuram Badr and Kulsoom Meraj organized various sessions. Shamim Shahid and Ismail Khan briefed the participants on responsible and investigative reporting with reference to the election process.

Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan said that the role of the media was very important in covering elections.“The media plays the role of a bridge for the Election Commission through which various types of information are conveyed to the public, but for this it is essential that the media is fully aware of the electoral factors, rules and regulations,” he said.